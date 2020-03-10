Gesture Recognition Market Worth USD 32.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR 22.3% Between 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Gesture Recognition Market (By Technology: Touch-based [Multi-Touch System, Motion Gesture], Touchless [Capacitive/Electric Field, Infrared Array, Ultrasonic Technology, 2D Camera-Based Technology, 3D Vision Technologies]; By End-user: Automotive [Lighting System, HUD, Biometric Access, Others], Consumer Electronics [Smartphone, Laptops & Tablets, Gaming Console, Smart TV, Set-Top Box, Head-Mount Display (HMD), Others], Healthcare [Sign Language, Lab & Operating Rooms, Diagnosis], Others [Advertisement & Communication, Hospitality, Educational Hubs) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Gesture Recognition Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Gesture Recognition Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Gesture Recognition Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Gesture Recognition Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global Gesture recognition market are pmd technologies AG, Sony Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., eyeSight Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Apple, Inc., Intel Corporation, Crossmatch, PointGrab, Google, Inc., and Elliptic Labs.

The Major Market Segments of Global Gesture Recognition Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

Touch-based Multi-Touch System Motion Gesture

Touchless Capacitive/Electric Field Infrared Array Ultrasonic Technology 2D Camera-Based Technology 3D Vision Technologies



Market By End-user

Automotive Lighting System HUD Biometric Access Others

Consumer Electronics Smartphone Laptops & Tablets Gaming Console Smart TV Set-Top Box Head-Mount Display (HMD) Others

Healthcare Sign Language Lab & Operating Rooms Diagnosis

Others Advertisement & Communication Hospitality Educational Hubs



Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Gesture Recognition

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Gesture Recognition Market By Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.2.3. Touch-based

1.2.2.4. Touchless

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Gesture Recognition Market By End-user

1.2.3.1. Global Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-user (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share By End-user in 2017

1.2.3.3. Automotive

1.2.3.4. Consumer Electronics

1.2.3.5. Healthcare

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Gesture Recognition Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Gesture Recognition Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Gesture Recognition Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Gesture Recognition Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Gesture Recognition Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Global Gesture Recognition Revenue By Technology

4.2. Touch-based

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Touchless

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY END-USER

5.1. Global Gesture Recognition Revenue By End-user

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Consumer Electronics

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA GESTURE RECOGNITION MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Gesture Recognition Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Gesture Recognition Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. pmd technologies AG

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Sony Corporation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Infineon Technologies AG

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. OmniVision Technologies Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Microchip Technology, Inc.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Microsoft Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Cognitec Systems GmbH

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Apple, Inc.

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Intel Corporation

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Crossmatch

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. PointGrab

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

12.14. Google, Inc.

12.14.1. Company Snapshot

12.14.2. Overview

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Product Portfolio

12.14.5. Key Developments

12.14.6. Strategies

12.15. Elliptic Labs.

12.15.1. Company Snapshot

12.15.2. Overview

12.15.3. Financial Overview

12.15.4. Product Portfolio

12.15.5. Key Developments

12.15.6. Strategies

12.16. Others

12.16.1. Company Snapshot

12.16.2. Overview

12.16.3. Financial Overview

12.16.4. Product Portfolio

12.16.5. Key Developments

12.16.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

