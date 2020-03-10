Global Beauty Device Market by type, by Application – Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018- 2024

Global Beauty Device Market: Outlook

Global Beauty Device Market report provides analysis for the forecast period 2018–2024. The market study reveals that the market is projected to grow with a CAGR over 19.14% during the anticipated period in terms of value. The market is expected to reach over USD 106.314 billion by 2024. The given market growth is influenced by increasing inclination of consumers towards beauty devices which are easy to use at home, launch of innovative products and increasing utilization of electronic beauty devices. Moreover, consumer’s increasing dependency on electronic products will significantly drive the electronic beauty devices over the forecast period.

Sample copy of Study Report for Overview of Global Market is [email protected] https://bit.ly/2VaKqCR

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global beauty device product.

Global Beauty Device Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis on the type of products, the global beauty device market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen & steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin dermal rollers, cellulite reduction devices, and others. Based on application, the beauty devices market is segmented into salon, spa, at home and others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across based North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global beauty device market during the forecast period. Among different regions, the largest market is North America, while the fastest growing market for the Beauty Device is Asia-Pacific. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global beauty device market that includes the company overview, the products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products and financial highlights.

Global Beauty Device Market: Key Stakeholders

Beauty devices manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of beauty devices

Hospitals, surgical centres, cosmetic clinics, retailers and consumers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies and municipal corporations

Global Beauty Device Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Beauty Device Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

North America led the global beauty devices market, over a 51.9% contribution to the global market in 2017. The North American beauty devices market was valued over USD 16,225.3 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR over 18.82% during the forecast period 2018-2024

Based on type of product, Hair removal devices generated significant revenue in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit strong growth during the period 2018 – 2024

Salon hold major share in the global beauty device application market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 19.06 % during the projected period

Based on application, SPA segment generated largest revenue in the global beauty Device market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018 – 2024

Among the different types of beauty devices, Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR over 21.1% during the forecast period and is expected to reach over USD 16,784 million by 2024

View Complete Table of Content Having Unique Analysis on Several Factors: https://bit.ly/2tslAlT

Global Beauty Device Market: Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labour Statistics (BEA), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), The World Bank, and various journals. These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of beauty devices. Data sources used for primary research included, but were not limited to, distributors, manufacturers, physicians, cosmetic surgeons, store managers, suppliers and various salon and spa owners. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Beauty Device Product Market: Research Summary

The global beauty device market is growing at a significant rate due to the increased utilization of electronic products for enhancing beauty and treating beauty related problems. Various beauty devices manufactured to meet the need of self-grooming population will accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Beauty devices can help to treat skin diseases and minimizing the effect of ultraviolet radiation. However, prevailing traditional and cheap beauty products may impact market growth. United States was the largest country for global beauty device market, which holds significant market share in 2017 and is expected to continue being the largest market during the forecast period.

The demand for beauty device is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to shift in consumer preferences toward the need to improve appearance and confidence during the anticipated time frame. Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth in terms of revenue. Countries such as India, South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, etc. will significantly contribute to the global beauty device market.

Global Beauty Device Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global beauty device product market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the prominent players are Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, TRIA Beauty Inc, Home Skinovations Ltd, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., YA-MAN LTD, MTG Co. Ltd, Carol Cole Company, L’Oreal SA, etc.

View Complete Study Report on Global Beauty Device Product Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/beauty-device-market

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

Laltu Sinha

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Phone: +1 8666586826