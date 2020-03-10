Global Calcium Peroxide Market Outlook to 2023 – Solvay SA, BASF SE, Akzonobel, Arkema Group, PeroxyChem, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Co., Ltd., Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Evonik Degussa GmbH
Calcium peroxide is a solid chemical used as a source of oxygen or hydrogen peroxide. When placed in water, calcium peroxide begins to decompose and release oxygen. When treated or dissolved in acids, calcium peroxide forms hydrogen peroxide. Calcium peroxide is a pale yellow, granular or powdered solid oxidizer.
Calcium peroxide plays a major role in the food industry as a dough conditioner in manufacturing bread and cakes.
Over the next five years, RRI projects that Calcium Peroxide will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, RRI covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Calcium Peroxide market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Calcium Peroxide market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Other
Segmentation by application:
Environmental Restoration
Agriculture Industry
Aquaculture Industry
Baking Industry
Consumer Product Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Solvay SA
BASF SE
Akzonobel
Arkema Group
PeroxyChem
Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
Nippon Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd.
Evonik Degussa GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Calcium Peroxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Calcium Peroxide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Calcium Peroxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Calcium Peroxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Calcium Peroxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.