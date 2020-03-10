Global Carbomer Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

A carbomer is a homopolymer of acrylic acid, which is cross-linked, or bonded, with any of several polyalcohol allyl ethers. Usually appearing as a white powder, the compound is used as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer. Best known for its use in the cosmetic industry, it also has practical applications in medicine and hygiene. Many agencies consider the various types to be perfectly safe, although some of the substances used to neutralize their pH can be problematic.

The classification of Carbomer includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others, and the proportion of Carbomer 940 in 2017 is about 38%.

Carbomer is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal care and Cosmetics Industry. The most proportion of Carbomer used is for Personal care and Cosmetics Industry, and the proportion is about 54%.

North America is the largest supplier of Carbomer, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Carbomer, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

The global Carbomer market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbomer 940

Carbomer 980

Carbomer 934

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Carbomer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbomer

1.2 Carbomer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbomer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Carbomer 940

1.2.3 Carbomer 980

1.2.4 Carbomer 934

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Carbomer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbomer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3 Global Carbomer Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Carbomer Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Carbomer Market Size

1.4.1 Global Carbomer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbomer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Carbomer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbomer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Carbomer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Carbomer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbomer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Carbomer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbomer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Carbomer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbomer Business

7.1 Lubrizol

7.1.1 Lubrizol Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Lubrizol Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tinci Materials

7.2.1 Tinci Materials Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tinci Materials Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SNF Floerger

7.3.1 SNF Floerger Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SNF Floerger Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Newman Fine Chemical

7.4.1 Newman Fine Chemical Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Newman Fine Chemical Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Evonik

7.5.1 Evonik Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Evonik Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sumitomo Seika

7.6.1 Sumitomo Seika Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sumitomo Seika Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Corel

7.7.1 Corel Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Corel Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DX Chemical

7.8.1 DX Chemical Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DX Chemical Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Maruti Chemicals

7.9.1 Maruti Chemicals Carbomer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Carbomer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Maruti Chemicals Carbomer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

