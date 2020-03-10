Global Color Sensor Market Research Report 2019 | Industry Top Key Players – Sharp Microelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, TT Electronics, Omron, Vishay Semiconductor Opto Division, Intersil, Maxim Integrated, Avago Technologies & Forecast to 2025
Color detection sensors are used for detecting the color of the surface and then cast light such as green, red, and blue LEDs on the objects to be tested, and to calculate the chromaticity coordinates from the reflected radiation and compare with previously stored reference colors. A color recognition channel allows the user to associate the specific characteristics of the target with the values stored in the sensor’s internal memory. These sensors are useful in the monitoring of color consistency in areas such as packaging & printing, plastics, textile production, and other continuous output processes.
The global Color Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Color Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Color Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sharp Microelectronics
Rohm Semiconductor
TT Electronics
Omron
Vishay Semiconductor Opto Division
Intersil
Maxim Integrated
Avago Technologies
Hitachi
Aptina Imaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monocolour Sensors
RGB Color Sensors
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Defense & Aerospace
Surveillance
