Global Commodity Plastic Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Commodity Plastic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Commodity Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commodity Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
China Petrochemical Corporation
DuPont
Exxon Mobil
LG Chem
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical
The Dow Chemical Company
Borealis
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Formosa Plastics
INEOS
National Petrochemical Company
NOVA Chemicals
Reliance Industries Limited
Royal DSM
USI
Versalis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PE
PP
PVC
PET
PS
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging
Consumer goods
Electronics
Automotive
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Commodity Plastic Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commodity Plastic
1.2 Commodity Plastic Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 PE
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 PET
1.2.6 PS
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Commodity Plastic Segment by Application
1.3.1 Commodity Plastic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer goods
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Textiles
1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.8 Other
1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size
1.4.1 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Commodity Plastic Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Commodity Plastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Commodity Plastic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Commodity Plastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Commodity Plastic Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Commodity Plastic Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Commodity Plastic Production
3.4.1 North America Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Commodity Plastic Production
3.5.1 Europe Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Commodity Plastic Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Commodity Plastic Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commodity Plastic Business
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 BASF Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 China Petrochemical Corporation
7.2.1 China Petrochemical Corporation Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 China Petrochemical Corporation Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 DuPont
7.3.1 DuPont Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 DuPont Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Exxon Mobil
7.4.1 Exxon Mobil Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 LG Chem
7.5.1 LG Chem Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 LG Chem Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
7.6.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 SABIC
7.7.1 SABIC Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 SABIC Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Sumitomo Chemical
7.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 The Dow Chemical Company
7.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 The Dow Chemical Company Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Borealis
7.10.1 Borealis Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Borealis Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
7.12 Formosa Plastics
7.13 INEOS
7.14 National Petrochemical Company
7.15 NOVA Chemicals
7.16 Reliance Industries Limited
7.17 Royal DSM
7.18 USI
7.19 Versalis
8 Commodity Plastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Commodity Plastic Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commodity Plastic
8.4 Commodity Plastic Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Commodity Plastic Distributors List
9.3 Commodity Plastic Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Commodity Plastic Market Forecast
11.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Commodity Plastic Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
