Global Commodity Plastic Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Commodity Plastic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commodity Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commodity Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

China Petrochemical Corporation

DuPont

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Borealis

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

National Petrochemical Company

NOVA Chemicals

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal DSM

USI

Versalis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE

PP

PVC

PET

PS

Other

Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumer goods

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Commodity Plastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commodity Plastic

1.2 Commodity Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PE

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 PET

1.2.6 PS

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Commodity Plastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Commodity Plastic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Consumer goods

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Textiles

1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.8 Other

1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Commodity Plastic Market Size

1.4.1 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Commodity Plastic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Commodity Plastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Commodity Plastic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Commodity Plastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commodity Plastic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Commodity Plastic Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Commodity Plastic Production

3.4.1 North America Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Commodity Plastic Production

3.5.1 Europe Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Commodity Plastic Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Commodity Plastic Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Commodity Plastic Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Commodity Plastic Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commodity Plastic Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 China Petrochemical Corporation

7.2.1 China Petrochemical Corporation Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 China Petrochemical Corporation Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Exxon Mobil

7.4.1 Exxon Mobil Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

7.6.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SABIC

7.7.1 SABIC Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SABIC Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sumitomo Chemical

7.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The Dow Chemical Company

7.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The Dow Chemical Company Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Borealis

7.10.1 Borealis Commodity Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Commodity Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Borealis Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.12 Formosa Plastics

7.13 INEOS

7.14 National Petrochemical Company

7.15 NOVA Chemicals

7.16 Reliance Industries Limited

7.17 Royal DSM

7.18 USI

7.19 Versalis

8 Commodity Plastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commodity Plastic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commodity Plastic

8.4 Commodity Plastic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Commodity Plastic Distributors List

9.3 Commodity Plastic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Commodity Plastic Market Forecast

11.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Commodity Plastic Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Commodity Plastic Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Commodity Plastic Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Commodity Plastic Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Commodity Plastic Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Commodity Plastic Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

