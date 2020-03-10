Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Concrete Superplasticizer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Concrete Superplasticizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Superplasticizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Arkema
Kao Corporation
Sika
W.R. Grace
Clariant
Evonik Industries
CEMEX
Enaspol
Lafarge
Euclid Chemical
Rhein-Chemotechnik
Rutgers Group
Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture
Shandong Wanshan Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)
Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)
Polycarboxylic Acid (PC)
Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)
Segment by Application
Ready-Mix Concrete
Precast Concrete
High-Performance Concrete
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Concrete Superplasticizer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Superplasticizer
1.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)
1.2.3 Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)
1.2.4 Polycarboxylic Acid (PC)
1.2.5 Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)
1.3 Concrete Superplasticizer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Ready-Mix Concrete
1.3.3 Precast Concrete
1.3.4 High-Performance Concrete
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Size
1.4.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Concrete Superplasticizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Concrete Superplasticizer Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Production
3.4.1 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Production
3.5.1 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Concrete Superplasticizer Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Superplasticizer Business
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 BASF Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Arkema
7.2.1 Arkema Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Arkema Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Kao Corporation
7.3.1 Kao Corporation Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Kao Corporation Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Sika
7.4.1 Sika Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Sika Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 W.R. Grace
7.5.1 W.R. Grace Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 W.R. Grace Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Clariant
7.6.1 Clariant Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Clariant Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Evonik Industries
7.7.1 Evonik Industries Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Evonik Industries Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 CEMEX
7.8.1 CEMEX Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 CEMEX Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Enaspol
7.9.1 Enaspol Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Enaspol Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Lafarge
7.10.1 Lafarge Concrete Superplasticizer Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Lafarge Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Euclid Chemical
7.12 Rhein-Chemotechnik
7.13 Rutgers Group
7.14 Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture
7.15 Shandong Wanshan Chemical
8 Concrete Superplasticizer Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Concrete Superplasticizer Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Superplasticizer
8.4 Concrete Superplasticizer Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Concrete Superplasticizer Distributors List
9.3 Concrete Superplasticizer Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Forecast
11.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
