Global Confectionery Packaging Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Confectionery Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Confectionery Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Confectionery Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Smurfit Kappa

Clondalkin Group

Bemis

Owens-Illinois

Kraft

Aptar Group

Graham Packaging

Graphic Packaging

MeadWestvaco

Sonoco Products

Hood Packaging

Silgan Holdings

Solo Cup Company

Sweetheart Holdings

Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper packaging

Glass Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Others

Segment by Application

Food Factory

Food Retail Stores

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Confectionery Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Confectionery Packaging

1.2 Confectionery Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Paper packaging

1.2.3 Glass Packaging

1.2.4 Plastic Packaging

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Confectionery Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Confectionery Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Factory

1.3.3 Food Retail Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Size

1.4.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Confectionery Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Confectionery Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Confectionery Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Confectionery Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Confectionery Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Confectionery Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Confectionery Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Confectionery Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Confectionery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Confectionery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Confectionery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Confectionery Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectionery Packaging Business

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amcor Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Crown Holdings

7.2.1 Crown Holdings Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Crown Holdings Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Smurfit Kappa

7.3.1 Smurfit Kappa Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Smurfit Kappa Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Clondalkin Group

7.4.1 Clondalkin Group Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Clondalkin Group Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bemis

7.5.1 Bemis Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bemis Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Owens-Illinois

7.6.1 Owens-Illinois Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Owens-Illinois Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kraft

7.7.1 Kraft Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kraft Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aptar Group

7.8.1 Aptar Group Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aptar Group Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Graham Packaging

7.9.1 Graham Packaging Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Graham Packaging Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Graphic Packaging

7.10.1 Graphic Packaging Confectionery Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Confectionery Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Graphic Packaging Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MeadWestvaco

7.12 Sonoco Products

7.13 Hood Packaging

7.14 Silgan Holdings

7.15 Solo Cup Company

7.16 Sweetheart Holdings

7.17 Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group

8 Confectionery Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Confectionery Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Confectionery Packaging

8.4 Confectionery Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Confectionery Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Confectionery Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Confectionery Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Confectionery Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

