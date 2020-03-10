Global Converged Network Services Market in 2019: What Does the Year Ahead Hold

Converge network services also known as media convergence provides data communication, video, and telephone services on a single network, aiding in convenience and flexibility which is difficult to achieve through separate infrastructures. Network service providers earlier were using number of hardware, networks, and protocols to connect to servers, but with the aid of converged network services users can avail number of services such as internet browsing, texting, voice over internet, video conferencing etc. with the aid of a single infrastructure offering advantages including improved quality of service at a moderate cost and enhanced protection against malware. Standardization on Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and TCP/IP aids the service network providers in integrating disparate vendors and products, making network management relatively easier for IT administrators.

Converged network services offer a number of advantages such as low cost of services offered, lower investment involved in the implementation, lower maintenance cost etc. and these advantages are expected to drive the demand for converged network services. Other factors supporting the growth of converged network services include requirement to upgrade obsolete datacentres, growing cloud services, growing IoT market etc.

This report focuses on the global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Level 3 Communications

International Business Machines(IBM)

CloudGenix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT

Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Converged Network Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

