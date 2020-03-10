Global Electric Brake Booster Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Electric Brake Booster Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Electric Brake Booster is a brake system that’s assisted by an electric motor, and as a new approach replaces the conventional vacuum booster with a motor that works on the master cylinder plunger to add force when a driver presses the brake pedal. The booster makes hybrid and electric vehicles even more efficient, while enhancing safety through shorter braking distances.

Scope of the Report:

The electric brake booster expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 381 million USD in 2017 to reach 1952 million USD by 2025 in global market. The electric brake booster market is very concerted market; there are only three manufactures produce this product.

The manufactures are Bosch, Continental and Hitachi. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global revenue market exceeds 85% in 2017. The next is Continental and Hitachi， with a 8% revenue market share.

The worldwide market for Electric Brake Booster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.4% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electric Brake Booster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Two-Box

One-Box

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

EV

HEV/PHEV

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Brake Booster product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Brake Booster, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Brake Booster in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Brake Booster competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Brake Booster breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Brake Booster market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Brake Booster sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Brake Booster Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Electric Brake Booster Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Brake Booster by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Brake Booster by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Brake Booster by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Brake Booster by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electric Brake Booster by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Brake Booster Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Brake Booster Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electric Brake Booster Market Forecast (2019-2024)



