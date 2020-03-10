Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Growth Analysis by Key Manufactures Fiber-Tech, Brianza Plastica, An-Cor, Exel Composites, Surendra Composites, Arrowhead Plastic, Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic, Heatex

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) is a strong composite material that repels dirt and stains making it an ideal surface for high-use commercial settings and service areas that depend on sanitary conditions. Comprised of an impact-resistant material commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, marine, and construction industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Construction

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fiber-Tech

Brianza Plastica

An-Cor

Exel Composites

Surendra Composites

Arrowhead Plastic

Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic

Heatex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.