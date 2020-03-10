Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Fire Protection Systems Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

“Fire Protection is the study of alleviating the unwanted effects of fire and its potentially destructive hazards. The design of buildings and infrastructures, provision of isolating fires, firewalls and doors, use of fire resistant materials in construction, fire detectors, fire alarms, and automatic fire sprinklers are all a part of fire protection system. Moreover, fire protection is an everyday action. The fire regulations must be implemented in factories, public places, transportation and living areas. Some examples of fire protection systems are post indicator alarms, tamper switches, water flow alarms and evacuation alarms are examples of fire protection systems. Fire extinguishers carry high weightage in fire protection systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fire Protection Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is leading the global fire protection systems market due to an influx of investments in the oil and gas sector. The worldwide market for Fire Protection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

United Technologies

Tyco

London Security

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Honeywell

Gentex

VT MAK

Hochiki

Halma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Detection Systems

Alarm Systems

Suppression Systems

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Hospitality & Travel

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Mining and Oil & gas

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fire Protection Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fire Protection Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fire Protection Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Fire Protection Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fire Protection Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Fire Protection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fire Protection Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1 Fire Protection Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Detection Systems

1.2.2 Alarm Systems

1.2.3 Suppression Systems

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 BFSI

1.3.2 Hospitality & Travel

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Mining and Oil & gas

1.3.8 Others

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 United Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fire Protection Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 United Technologies Fire Protection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Chapter Three: Global Fire Protection Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Fire Protection Systems Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fire Protection Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Fire Protection Systems Market Forecast (2018-2023)

