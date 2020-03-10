Global Flexible Electronics and Circuit Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Flexible Electronics and Circuit Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Flexible electronics, also known as flex circuits, is a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, PEEK or transparent conductive polyester film. Additionally, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester. Flexible electronic assemblies may be manufactured using identical components used for rigid printed circuit boards, allowing the board to conform to a desired shape, or to flex during its use.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flexible Electronics & Circuit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

APAC dominated the flexible electronics market, accounting for the largest market share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Flexible Electronics & Circuit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



Samsung

LG

Solar Frontier

First Solar

Panasonic

Konica Minolta

OLEDWorks

Blue Spark

BrightVolt

Heliatek

Cymbet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

OLED & LCD Display

Printed Sensor

Battery

Thin-Film PV

OLED Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Single-Sided

Multilayer

Double-Sided

Rigid

