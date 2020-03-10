Global Polyester Fibers Market Outlook to 2023 – Alpek, Far Eastern New Century, Indorama Ventures Public, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Mossi Ghisolfi, Nan Ya Plastics, Reliance Industries, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

The global polyester fiber market is segmented by product type into solid and hollow polyester fiber. Of these, solid polyester fiber is the leading revenue generator for the global polyester fiber market.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Polyester Fibers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyester Fibers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solid

Hollow

Segmentation by application:

Carpets & rugs

Nonwoven fabrics

Fiberfill

Apparel

Home textiles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alpek

Far Eastern New Century

Indorama Ventures Public

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Mossi Ghisolfi

Nan Ya Plastics

Reliance Industries

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber

Zhejiang Hengyi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyester Fibers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Polyester Fibers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyester Fibers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyester Fibers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyester Fibers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.