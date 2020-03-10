Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Outlook to 2023 – AeroScout Industrial, Awarepoint, BeSpoon, CenTrak, ChyronHego, Decwave, Ekahau, Identec Solutions, Motorola Solutions, PINC Solutions, Savi Technology, Skytron, Sonitor, TeleTracking, Tyco Security Products
Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.
Over the next five years, RRI projects that Real Time Location System (RTLS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real Time Location System (RTLS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application:
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Industrial
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
AeroScout Industrial
Awarepoint
BeSpoon
CenTrak
ChyronHego
Decwave
Ekahau
Identec Solutions
Motorola Solutions
PINC Solutions
Savi Technology
Skytron
Sonitor
TeleTracking
Tyco Security Products
Ubisense
Versus Technology
Zebra
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Real Time Location System (RTLS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Real Time Location System (RTLS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Real Time Location System (RTLS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Real Time Location System (RTLS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.