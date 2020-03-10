Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Outlook to 2023 – AeroScout Industrial, Awarepoint, BeSpoon, CenTrak, ChyronHego, Decwave, Ekahau, Identec Solutions, Motorola Solutions, PINC Solutions, Savi Technology, Skytron, Sonitor, TeleTracking, Tyco Security Products

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Real Time Location System (RTLS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real Time Location System (RTLS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Industrial

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

AeroScout Industrial

Awarepoint

BeSpoon

CenTrak

ChyronHego

Decwave

Ekahau

Identec Solutions

Motorola Solutions

PINC Solutions

Savi Technology

Skytron

Sonitor

TeleTracking

Tyco Security Products

Ubisense

Versus Technology

Zebra

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real Time Location System (RTLS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Real Time Location System (RTLS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real Time Location System (RTLS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real Time Location System (RTLS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real Time Location System (RTLS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.