Global Seam Tape Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Seam Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Seam Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seam Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/587565
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bemis Associates
Toray Industries
Sealon
Himel Corp.
Loxy
Gerlinger Industries
Essentra
Ding Zing
Adhesive Film
Traxx Corp.
San Chemicals
Geo-Synthetics
GCP Applied Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single-layered
Multi-layered
Segment by Application
Apparels
Tents
Tarpaulins
Footwear
Backpacks
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Seam Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Seam Tape
1.2 Seam Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Seam Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Single-layered
1.2.3 Multi-layered
1.3 Seam Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Seam Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Apparels
1.3.3 Tents
1.3.4 Tarpaulins
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Backpacks
1.3.7 Other
1.3 Global Seam Tape Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Seam Tape Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Seam Tape Market Size
1.4.1 Global Seam Tape Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Seam Tape Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Seam Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Seam Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Seam Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Seam Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Seam Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Seam Tape Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Seam Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Seam Tape Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Seam Tape Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Seam Tape Production
3.4.1 North America Seam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Seam Tape Production
3.5.1 Europe Seam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Seam Tape Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Seam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Seam Tape Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Seam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Seam Tape Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Seam Tape Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Seam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Seam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Seam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Seam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Seam Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Seam Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Seam Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Seam Tape Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Seam Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Seam Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Seam Tape Business
7.1 Bemis Associates
7.1.1 Bemis Associates Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Bemis Associates Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Toray Industries
7.2.1 Toray Industries Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Toray Industries Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Sealon
7.3.1 Sealon Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Sealon Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Himel Corp.
7.4.1 Himel Corp. Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Himel Corp. Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Loxy
7.5.1 Loxy Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Loxy Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Gerlinger Industries
7.6.1 Gerlinger Industries Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Gerlinger Industries Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Essentra
7.7.1 Essentra Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Essentra Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Ding Zing
7.8.1 Ding Zing Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Ding Zing Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Adhesive Film
7.9.1 Adhesive Film Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Adhesive Film Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Traxx Corp.
7.10.1 Traxx Corp. Seam Tape Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Seam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Traxx Corp. Seam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 San Chemicals
7.12 Geo-Synthetics
7.13 GCP Applied Technologies
8 Seam Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Seam Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Seam Tape
8.4 Seam Tape Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Seam Tape Distributors List
9.3 Seam Tape Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Seam Tape Market Forecast
11.1 Global Seam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Seam Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Seam Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Seam Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Seam Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Seam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Seam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Seam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Seam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Seam Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Seam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Seam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Seam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Seam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Seam Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Seam Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/587565
About Us
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,
E182AN, United Kingdom
Call: +44 20 3286 1546