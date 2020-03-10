Global Single-cell Analysis Market by Product Type, Technique, Application, End-Users, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast

Global Single-cell Analysis Market accounted to USD 1.50 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Major Market Competitors:

Merck KGAA,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

Laboratory Corp. of America Inc.,

Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation),

NanoString Technologies Inc,

EMD Millipore Corporation,

Epic Sciences,

Fluidigm Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

Illumina Inc. among others.

Single-cell analysis is the study of individual cells which are isolated from tissues in multi-cellular organisms. It is used to measure the gene expression profiles between individual cells used in research applications such as in cancer research, immunological research, neurological research, and stem cells research to help in diagnostics.

Get Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-single-cell-analysis-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing geriatric population,

High prevalence of infectious diseases

High cost of single-cell analysis products

Growing technological advancement

Technological advancements in single-cell analysis products

Increasing government funding for cell-based research

Market Segmentation:

By technique the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques.

On the basis of application the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into research applications and medical applications. Research applications segment is again segmented into immunology, cancer, neurology, stem cells, and other applications (tissue regeneration). Medical applications segment is segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), noninvasive prenatal diagnosis (NIPD), and circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

On the basis of type of cell the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into microbial cells, human cells, and animal cells.

On the basis of end-user the global single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology& pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-single-cell-analysis-market

On the basis of geography, global single-cell analysis market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global single-cell analysis market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Single-cell analysis marketfor global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Ask more details to our expert [email protected] http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-single-cell-analysis-market

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global single-cell analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc.,Danaher, General Electric Company, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Abcam, Fluxion Biosciences, Miltenyi Biotec, QIAGEN N.V.,Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, PluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG, Sysmex Partec, Fluidigm Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Beckman Coulter, Inc.,Celgene Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, LumaCyte,Stryker corporation,Zephyrus Biosciences, Zurich Instruments AG,NuGEN Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and 10x Genomics among others.

Research Methodology:

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Access Full Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-single-cell-analysis-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]