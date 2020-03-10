Global Sodium Chloride Market Outlook 2023 |AkzoNobel,Cargill,Compass Minerals,K+S Aktiengesellschaft,Tata,Wacker Chemie,Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke,INEOS,DSL,Swiss Salt Works,Cheetham Sal

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, RRI covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2018) and the growth prospects of global Sodium Chloride market for 2019-2023.

Sodium chloride (NaCl), also known as salt, is an essential compound our body uses to: absorb and transport nutrients. maintain blood pressure. maintain the right balance of fluid.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AkzoNobel,Cargill,Compass Minerals,K+S Aktiengesellschaft,Tata,Wacker Chemie,Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke,INEOS,DSL,Swiss Salt Works,Cheetham Salt .

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Sodium Chloride will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sodium Chloride market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solar Salt

Rock Salt

Vacuum Salt

Segmentation by application:

Chemical Intermediate

Deicing

Flavoring Agent

Food Preservative

Water Treatment

Animal Feed Additive

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries .

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sodium Chlorideconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sodium Chloridemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sodium Chloridemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sodium Chloridewith respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sodium Chloridesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Sodium Chloride Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Sodium Chloride by Players

4 Sodium Chloride by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Sodium Chloride Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion.

