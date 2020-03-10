Global Street Sweeper Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Street Sweeper Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A street sweeper or street cleaner may refer to a person’s occupation, or a machine that cleans streets. A street sweeper cleans the streets, usually in an urban area. Street sweepers have been employed in cities since sanitation and waste removal became a priority. A street-sweeping person would use a broom and shovel to clean off litter, animal waste and filth that accumulated on streets. Later, water hoses were used to wash the streets.

Scope of the Report:

Advanced street sweeper manufacturers are located in developed regions like North America and Europe, and most of their market also these regions due to the high urbanization level and high living level.

In China, the amount of people still lived in country is more than half of the total number of population. The potential market is large. The prospect of street sweeper in China is good in the next years.

There are many street sweeper manufacturers in China and most of them have a low production. It is predictable that there will be market integration in the future.

The worldwide market for Street Sweeper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 3320 million US$ in 2024, from 2420 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Street Sweeper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bucher (Johnston)

ZOOMLION

Hako

Elgin

FULONGMA

Aebi Schmidt

FAYAT GROUP

Exprolink

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

FAUN

Dulevo

Tennant

Boschung

TYMCO

Global Sweeper

AEROSUN

Henan Senyuan

KATO

Hubei Chengli

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Compact Sweeper

Truck Mounted Sweeper

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Urban Road

Highway

Airport

Others

