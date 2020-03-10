Global Virtual Network Interface Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Virtual Network Interface – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A virtual network interface is an identical representation of a computer network interface. It reviews a network’s performance in terms of security, operations, management, and/or general network health monitoring.

Major factors fueling the virtual network interface market include rise in demand for faster and reliable communication networks, increase in the adoption of optical communication, and reduction in capital investment. The global telecommunications industry is undergoing transformation, owing to innovations and developments that are taking place at a rapid pace. Demand for virtual network interface solutions is on the rise due their advantages such as long distance signal transmission, transmission security, low attenuation, high bandwidth, smaller diameter, and lightweight structure. The use of virtual interface has led to reduced expenses of panels, bays, cabling, and labor installation. It has also reduced the inconvenience of increased floor space and congested cable racks. Moreover, superior operations, administration, maintenance, and provisioning capabilities of virtual network interface are estimated to propel the market.

The global virtual network interface market can be segmented based on component, deployment, user, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be categorized into solutions and services. The services segment can be further split into managed/outsourced services and professional services. Based on deployment, the market can be classified into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment is expected to hold a major market share in terms of revenue, owing to the wide adoption of on-premise solutions across end-use industries. The cloud segment is anticipated to constitute a key market share and is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. This is due to a rise in the adoption of cloud computing solutions. In terms of user type, the market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the virtual network interface market can be divided into enterprises and services providers. The enterprises segment can be further classified into BFSI, government, health care, energy & utilities, education, manufacturing, retail, and others (media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, and hospitality). The service providers segment can be further split into telecom service providers, Internet service providers, Internet data center service providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and others. In terms of geography, the global virtual network interface market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to be a major region of the virtual network interface market, followed by Europe. Early adoption of 5G and the availability of a supporting infrastructure in developed regions are anticipated to be major factors driving the virtual network interface market in North America and Europe. Expansion of the virtual network interface market in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by countries such as China, India, and Japan. The adoption of these services in the countries has been high in the last few years. They are becoming a hub for medium as well as small vendors in the region. The virtual network interface market in the Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a steady pace in the years to come. In terms of country, the virtual network interface market has high penetration rates in Spain and South Korea, followed by Germany, Mexico, Argentina, the U.S., France, and Brazil.

Currently, the virtual network interface market has a few well-established players who account for a major share. They introduce new competitive solutions and services in the market. These companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) in order to come up with solutions to cater to customers’ changing requirements. Furthermore, vendors plan to invest in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, and advanced machine learning with an aim to provide cost competitive and technologically advanced solutions in the market.

Key players operating in the global virtual network interface market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Asymetrix Corporation, Apple Computer Inc., and Garnet toolkit.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

