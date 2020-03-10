Global Volumetric Display Market Outlook to 2023 – Holografika KFT, Lightspace Technologies, Holoxica, Zebra Imaging, Voxon, Burton, Jiangmen Seekway Technology, Leia, Alioscopy
Volumetric display is a step forward to replace the 2-D display with a 360 degree 3-D display for a better understanding and experience of the user.
United States has largest market share in global volumetric display as compared to other countries.
Over the next five years, RRI projects that Volumetric Display will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, RRI covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Volumetric Display market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Volumetric Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Swept-Volume Display
Solid-Volume Display
Segmentation by application:
Medical
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Education
Entertainment
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Holografika KFT
Lightspace Technologies
Holoxica
Zebra Imaging
Voxon
Burton
Jiangmen Seekway Technology
Leia
Alioscopy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Volumetric Display consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Volumetric Display market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Volumetric Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Volumetric Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Volumetric Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.