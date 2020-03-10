Global Wearable Injectors Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User – Industry Size, Share, Technology, Growth and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Overview

Global Wearable Injectors market report provides analysis for the period 2012–2024. The market study reveals that the Global Wearable Injectors market is projected to rise over a CAGR of 24.53% during 2018-2024 in terms of value. This growth is driven by rising usage of advance drug delivery devices at home. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among old age population is surging the demand for wearable injector’s products over the projected timeframe.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as, drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators and raw material analysis. End-user segment comprises of homecare, hospital, lab & diagnostics, other. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of Global Wearable Injectors Market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wearable Injectors Market Product, Technology, End-user, Application, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

The demand for Global Wearable Injectors market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during forecast period. Wearable Injectors is witnessing tremendous growth owing to increasing life expectancy and fall in birth rates increasing old age population. The elderly population requires extensive care, as they are prone to illness due to low immunity levels and high recovery time. The elderly people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases, thus increasing the usage of wearable injectors across the globe.

Body-worn patch injectors are the largest contributor, in terms of value, as compared to Off-body worn belt injectors. It is expected to rise with CAGR over 6.9% by value during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Global Wearable Injectors market for technology segment, electronic injectors being the highest revenue generator, with a market share of 54.76% in 2017

North America is the fastest growing region in the Wearable Injectors market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 24.48% by value during the forecast period, 2018-2024. Japan being the fastest growing country having a CAGR over 25.1% and expected to reach revenue of around USD 1,170.4 million by the end of 2024.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Key Stakeholders

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Lt

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global Wearable Injectors market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Wearable Injectors market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, nilife Corporation, CeQur SA, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

