Global Wound Care Market By Product, By Wound Type, By Application, By End User – Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth And Demand Forecast, 2018-2024

Global Wound Care Product Market: Outlook

Global Wound Care Product market report provides analysis for the period 2012 – 2024, in the forecast period from 2018-2024. The market study reveals that the global wound care product market is projected to grow with a CAGR over 6.26% in terms of value during the anticipated time frame. The market growth is influenced by numerous reasons like growing aged population, increasing volume of surgeries, and increase in road accidents. Furthermore, increase in burn cases across the globe and increasing incidence of chronic wounds is also driving the growth of the market globally.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global wound care product.

Global wound care Product Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis on the type of products, the global wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, wound closure products and traditional wound care products. Based on type of wound, the global wound care market is further segmented into acute wound and chronic wound. Based on application, the global wound care market is further segmented into surgical wound, ulcer, and burn. Based on end user, the global wound care market is further segmented into inpatient and outpatient facilities. Inpatient facilities had the significant share among the end users and it also accounts for faster growth. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across based North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global skincare product market during the forecast period. Among different regions, the largest market is North America, while the fastest growing market for the wound care is Asia-Pacific.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global wound care product market that includes the company overview, the products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products and financial highlights.

Global wound care Product Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wound Care Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

North America led the global wound care market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.26% during the anticipated period

U.S. held the largest share in the North American wound care market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 7% during the period 2018–2024

Based on type of product, advanced wound care product generated largest revenue in the global wound care market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the estimated period

Chronic wound accounted for the major share in the global wound care market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6% during the period 2018 – 2024

Surgical wound segment was the largest application area of wound care in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, inpatient facilities generated largest revenue in the global wound care market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018–2024

Global Wound Care Product Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, One Source, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global wound care product market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global wound care Product Market: Research Summary

The global wound care market is growing at a significant rate owing to increased utilization of wound care products for the treatment of chronic wounds, surgical wounds, burns and ulcers. These products accelerate wound healing process and alleviate patient’s condition. Various wound care products available in the market include advanced wound care, traditional wound care and wound closure products. The utilization of wound care products are increasing due to growing geriatric population, increasing cases of diabetes and obesity, along with increase in the volume of surgeries. In addition to that, increase in number of road accidents and burn cases are also leading to their amplified utilization. However, high cost of wound care products and requirement of high technical assistance act as restraints in the growth of the wound care market.

U.S. was the largest country for global wound care market which holds over 34.1% share in 2017 and is expected to continue being the largest market during the forecast period. Presence of many end users including patients, hospitals, clinics, and medical stores supports the growth of the global wound care market in the country.

During the estimated time frame, the demand for advanced wound care products is expected to grow at a faster rate, as these products are comfortable to wear, are flexible and prevent hindrance to body movements. The frequency of change of advanced wound care products is less as compared to traditional wound care products and thus, promotes epithelialization that accelerates the wound healing process.

Among different advanced wound care products, the consumption of advanced wound dressings was significant in 2017 and it is also expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR over 6.67% during the forecast period. In addition to that, the sales of bandages contributed the major share among traditional wound care products and are expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.33% during 2018 – 2024.

Among the different wound therapy devices, the consumption of NPWT was highest in 2017 and it is also expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR over 6.77% during the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic wounds and increase in number of surgeries across the globe are the key drivers for this market. The global wound care market for chronic wound is expected to witness highest growth with a CAGR over 6.28% during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of obesity, ulcer, diabetes and growing geriatric population across the globe.

Global wound care Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global wound care product market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the prominent players are Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc., Molnlycke Health Care, Johnson & Johnson, DeRoyal Industries Inc., DermaRite Industries LLC, ConvaTec, Coloplast A/S, Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, Mo-Sci Corp., Organogenesis Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc., Molnlycke Health Care, Hollister Incorporated, Derma Sciences Inc. , etc.

