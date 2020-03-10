XLIF Surgery Market Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Titan Spine, DIO MEDICAL, Osteo Med, ZIMMER BIOMET and Global Forecast

Global XLIF Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 2,557.74 million by 2024 from USD 1,644.68 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Market is Segmented into:

Type

Application

End User

Geography

Major Players: Global XLIF Surgery Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are:-

Spine Wave Inc.,

Tyber Medical LLC.,

K2M Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Titan Spine,

DIO MEDICAL,

Osteo Med,

ZIMMER BIOMET,

NuVasive Inc.,

RTI Surgical Inc.,

K2M Inc. among others.

Drivers: Global XLIF Surgery Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising number of minimally invasive procedures, increasing number of spinal disorders and growing number of geriatric population. On the other hand, higher expenses of treatment procedures, increasing research on substitutive treatments and stringent reimbursement policies. These factors increase the demand for XLIF surgery in patient.

RISING NUMBER OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES

XLIF is the latest and advanced minimally invasive method for the anterior spine which is avoiding the incision that navigates the abdomen also avoiding the cut or disrupts the muscles of the back. XLIF surgery market is growing due to increasing number of the minimally invasive surgery. The various types of spinal disorders comprise of the prolapsed intervertebral disc, spondylolisthesis, and spinal stenosis is increasing globally and treated with spine fusion and non-fusion procedures. According to HCUPnet, surgical treatment of lumbar/ lumbosacral degenerative disc disease has reached up to 105,195 till 2014 with a CAGR of 25.82% for the year 2004-2014 in U.S.

Key Drivers: Global XLIF Surgery Market

The higher costs of the XLIF surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.

Key Points: Global XLIF Surgery Market

NuVasive Inc. is going to dominate the global XLIF surgery market following with, RTI Surgical Inc. and K2M,Inc. along with others such as Spine Wave, Inc., Tyber Medical LLC., K2M, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Titan Spine, DIO MEDICAL, OsteoMed, ZIMMER BIOMET.

XLIF surgery is the method in spinal fusion surgery, which is a minimally invasive procedure performed through the side (lateral) of the body to treat spinal disorders.

XLIF interbody cages are having major share in global XLIF Surgery market in 2016.

