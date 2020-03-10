Growth of SAN Switches in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SAN Switches Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A storage area network (SAN) switch is a device that connects servers and shared pools of storage devices and is dedicated to moving storage traffic. The SAN switch contains the Director-class switches and Fibre Channel switches.

Scope of the Report:

Beginning in the late 1990s, FC emerged and widely adopted by the world’s leading server and storage systems manufacturers and is now available in 2, 4, 8 and 16 gigabit per second (Gb/s) FC solutions. Its advanced capabilities enabled new architectures such as SAN which connect multiple host computers to one or more storage arrays.

One of the key drivers of growth in the SAN market is the “greenfield” deployments in emerging markets, such as BRICS countries, with more pronounced growth mainly in China and India. Government and financial institutions in these regions are also significant contributors to the SAN market’s growth.

The worldwide market for SAN Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1670 million US$ in 2024, from 1900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the SAN Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CISCO

Brocade

Qlogic

IBM

Huawei

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

ATTO

INSPUR

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fibre Channel SAN Switches

Ethernet SAN switch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial

Telecommunications

Media

Government

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SAN Switches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SAN Switches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SAN Switches in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the SAN Switches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the SAN Switches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, SAN Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SAN Switches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

