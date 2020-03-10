Growth of USB Drive in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global USB Drive Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

USB Drive is a data storage device that includes flash memory with an integrated Universal Serial Bus (USB) interface. USB Drives are typically removable and rewritable, and physically much smaller than an optical disc.

Scope of the Report:

The China average price of USB drive is in the decreasing trend, from 6.7 USD/Unit in 2011 to 6.0 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of USB drive includesless than8G, 16G, 32G, greater than64G, and the proportion of less than8G in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016.

The worldwide market for USB Drive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the USB Drive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kingston

SanDisk

Toshiba

Netac

aigo

TECLAST

ADATA

HP

Market Segment by Type, covers

less than8G

16G

32G

greater than64G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Personal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe USB Drive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of USB Drive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of USB Drive in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the USB Drive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the USB Drive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, USB Drive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe USB Drive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

