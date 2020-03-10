Hematology is a branch of medicine which involves the study of blood in health and diseases. Individuals may get affected by several blood related diseases such as blood cancer, anemia, bleeding disorders that includes hemophilia, blood clots, and some others. Hematology includes the problems with the red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, bone marrow, spleen, lymph nodes, blood vessels, and proteins involved in the clotting and bleeding. A Hematologist is a medical doctor who deals with diagnosis, treatment, and overall management of individuals with blood disorders. The specialists use the hematology instruments for testing, counting, analyzing and measuring of red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. These instruments are used for regular and critical testing in clinical laboratories, and further helps to provide the solution to physicians and healthcare providers.

Growing population with blood related disorders globally is driving the hematology market

According to data given by Leukemia and Lymphoma society (LLS) in 2015, around 9.8% of the population in the United States was diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The data given by National Hemophilia Foundation shows that approximately 400,000 people are suffering from hemophilia in U.S.. Growing population with the blood related disorders is the major factor driving the growth of hematology market. The hematology instruments are showing the transition from traditional instruments to semi-automated instruments and to the recent automated instruments. For instance, Beckman Coulter’s automatic hematology analyzer Unicel DxH slidemaker strainer cellular analysis system has a ‘load and go’ feature that provides the most advanced slide making technology. This analyzer is supported by DxH SMS software that is helping to increase the productivity of diagnostic laboratories. Adoption of this automated instruments by diagnostic laboratories is also owing to the growth of hematology market. Additionally, some advancements in the research areas such as genetic therapies, stem cell research, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and bleeding disorders, is the another factor contributing to the progress of hematology market. However, the high cost of hematology instruments, stringent and time consuming regulatory policies for hematology analyzers, and hematology product recalls are some restraints that might hinder the growth of hematology market.

Rising number of advanced clinics in Asia Pacific is contributing to the growth of hematology market in this region

Regional segmentation of global hematology market by Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East. Availability of a large number of diagnostic centers and adoption of highly adopted hematology analyzers by the laboratories is owing to the domination of North America in the hematology market. Rising population with blood disorders and investments made in research and development are some of the important factors for North America to hold the largest share in hematology market. Asia Pacific is also expected to drive the growth in hematology market followed by North America and Europe. Growing patient population, rising demand for technologically advanced medical devices, and rise in a number of advanced clinics, are some of the driving factors of hematology market in this region.

Major players are trying to expand their product portfolio to grab the maximum share in the global hematology market

Key business players operating the global hematology market includes Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Co., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, Mind ray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Roche diagnostics, Bio Rad laboratories, and Sigma Aldrich Co. Companies are even adopting the strategy of merger and acquisition to sustain in the global hematology market.