Hemodynamic monitoring is one of the crucial factors in care of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. The device used to measure these hemodynamic parameters are called hemodynamic monitoring systems that offers critical information on cardiovascular pathophysiology that helps in making various decisions as well as to differentiate among different causes of cardiac instability. The hemodynamic monitoring systems are usually used for patients with severe and critical cardiac conditions. These are mostly used in intensive care units, catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers for continuous monitoring of patients. Hemodynamic monitoring is usually carried out by one of the three types of monitoring that includes invasive hemodynamic monitoring, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring and minimally-invasive hemodynamic monitoring. The non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures allows quick etiological diagnosis such as cardiac tamponade, myocardial infarction, and ventricular dysfunction without the risks that are associated with the invasive procedures and thus, are gaining significant traction.

The global hemodynamics monitoring systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 929.1 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics

The hemodynamics monitoring systems market is witnessing high growth, owing to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, mainly in terms of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. According to the World Health Organization 2015, prevalence of diabetes in India and China was 8.6% and 9.6%, respectively of the overall diabetes population across the globe. India had over 60 million diabetics as of 2014. Moreover, development of innovative devices to improve efficiency and aid in early diagnosis is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in March 2016, LiDCO introduced a latest hemodynamic monitor, LiDCOunity, which combines the full suite of LiDCO technology into one product. Product has the flexibility to offer non-invasive, minimally invasive, and calibrated hemodynamic monitoring all on one platform. However, risks associated with invasive procedures such as bleeding at catheterization site, infections and others is expected to restrain the market growth.

North America was the dominant region in the global hemodynamics monitoring systems market in 2016. This is attributed to rapid development of innovative products that help in conducting hemodynamic monitoring effectively. For instance, in February 2018, Getinge—a leading global provider of innovative medical technology—received FDA 510(k) clearance for PulsioFlex Monitoring System and PiCCO Module, which is used for hemodynamic management of critically ill patients. Moreover, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is also boosting growth of the market in the region. According to the American Heart Association, 2017, around 209,000 patients in the U.S. were admitted in the ICU suffering from cardiac arrest and their heart activity was consistently monitored.

Market players are focusing on developing innovative products to maintain leading position in the global hemodynamics monitoring systems market

Key players are focusing on developing novel and innovative products, to sustain in the hemodynamics monitoring systems market. For instance, in March 2017, Teleflex announced 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration and both the U.S. and international commercial launch of the Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter. Moreover, in May 2016, Deltex Medical Group Plc introduced TruFlow in the U.K., which is wider beam, single patient disposable probe, the reconfigured probe tip design that creates a wider ultrasound beam at the focal point in the aorta.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating the global hemodynamics monitoring systems market include Edwards Lifescience Corporation, LiDCO Group, Plc, PULSION Medical Systems SE, Cheetah Medical, Inc. ICU Medical, Inc., Deltex Medical Group Plc, and Teleflex, Inc.