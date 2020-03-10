High Growth Potential In BBQ Grills Market Size by Regions, Value, Types and Applications

Detailed analysis of the “BBQ Grills Market” report helps to understand the various types of BBQ Grills products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

This report studies the BBQ Grills market. A barbecue grill is a device that cooks food by applying heat from below.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, North America holds the largest market share, with about 45.13% market Share, followed by Europe, with about 27.10% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

Weber and Coleman are the biggest two players in BBQ Grills market, with about 40.83% and 8.36% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in BBQ Grills market include George Foreman, Middleby, Masterbuilt Grills, Char-Broil, Kenmore, Traeger, Landmann etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Gas barbecue grills is widely used Family and Commercial activities. The most common use is family use, and consumption proportion in 2017 is about 80%.

The worldwide market for BBQ Grills is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 3310 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the BBQ Grills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Weber

Coleman

George Foreman

Middleby

Masterbuilt Grills

Char-Broil

Kenmore

Traeger

Landmann

Napoleon

KitchenAid

Onward Manufacturing Company

Broilmaster

Subzero Wolf

Fire Magic

Bull

Kaoweijia

E-Rover

Char-Griller

Dyna-Glo

Yongkang

Blackstone

MHP

BRS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas Grills

Charcoal Grills

Electric Grills

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe BBQ Grills product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BBQ Grills, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BBQ Grills in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the BBQ Grills competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the BBQ Grills breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, BBQ Grills market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe BBQ Grills sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global BBQ Grills Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global BBQ Grills Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America BBQ Grills by Country

Chapter Six: Europe BBQ Grills by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific BBQ Grills by Country

Chapter Eight: South America BBQ Grills by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa BBQ Grills by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global BBQ Grills Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global BBQ Grills Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: BBQ Grills Market Forecast (2019-2024)

