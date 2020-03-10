HIGH-PERFORMANCE POLYMERS GLOBAL MARKET PROFESSIONAL SURVEY REPORT 2018 : Daikin Industries, Evonik Industries, Solvay

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

This report studies the global High-Performance Polymers market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-Performance Polymers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polymers are broadly classified on their molecular arrangement as amorphous or crystalline. In an amorphous polymer, the molecules are arranged in a random fashion and in a crystalline polymer, the molecules are arranged in a specific order. On the basis of application, polymers are broadly categorized into commodity, engineering, high-performance, and ultra-polymers. Although high-performance polymers fall under the high-cost product, the functionalities and performance offered by them justify their cost.

‘ ‘

The introduction of new governmental regulations, the rising focus of major players towards improvising the design and weight of vehicles, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, resultin an increased demand for lightweight vehicles. Technavios research analysis on the global high-performance polymers market has identifiedthe rising need for lightweight automobiles as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this markets growth.

Automobile manufacturersin the US are focusing on achievingan average fleet fuel efficiency of around 36 miles per gallon by 2017 and more than 54 miles per gallon by 2025, as set by the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE). This in turn, offers growth opportunities for polymer manufacturers to develop advanced and innovative high-performancepolymerautomotive components.



Countries in North America, especially the US and Canada are the largest consumers of high-performance polymers. The demand for high-performance polymers is increasing in thisregion and the vendors in the high-performance polymers market are focusing on introducing new polymer products with customized offerings. The growth of the automotive industry, especially in China and India and the rapid industrialization is the major factors fueling the demand forhigh-performance polymers in APAC.



The global High-Performance Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

– The major manufacturers covered in this report



Celanese Corporation

Daikin Industries

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

DIC Corporation

DuPont

Kuraray

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Unitika

– Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering



North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

– We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into



Fluoro Polymer

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polyamides

Polyimides

Polyketones

Polysulfones

Others

– By Application, the market can be split into



Mining

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Printing Inks

Elastomers

Textiles

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze and study the global High-Performance Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key High-Performance Polymers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-Performance Polymers are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

– Key Stakeholders



High-Performance Polymers Manufacturers

High-Performance Polymers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High-Performance Polymers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

