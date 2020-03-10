Hypodermic Needles Market Top-Players And Qualitative Future Analysis Forecast Until 2026

Hypodermic needles are hollow needles that are attached with hypodermic syringes for injecting saline solution or solution containing liquid medicines and drugs. These needles are also useful in extraction of fluids such as blood from the body. Hypodermic needles can be used as disposable as well as reusable needles. The reusable needles must be sterilized before use due to their ability to cause various diseases or infections that might transmit if they are not sterile. Disposable hypodermic needles aids an important role in research environments where sterile conditions are required and it also reduces contamination significantly during inoculation of a sterile substrate. Thus, preventing colonization of airborne pathogens on the needles surface. Hypodermic needles are primarily of two types, which include safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. Safety hypodermic needles are the needles on the safety syringe that can be permanently attached or detachable thus preventing healthcare professional from needle stick injuries. Whereas, non-safety hypodermic needles are the conventional syringe needles, which lack safety mechanisms thereby possessing higher chances of needle stick injuries.

Rising demand for vaccines is expected to boost the hypodermic needles market

The factors that are contributing to the growth of hypodermic needles market are rising demand for intravenous vaccines delivery mode. There are numerous vaccines that are recommended for injection into muscle (intramuscularly) although some are delivered through subcutaneously and intradermally. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising compliance for safety needles so as to curtail the incidences of needle stick injuries are the other factors that are contributing to the growth of hypodermic needles. However, rising incidence of needle stick injuries and risk of infections associated with administering drugs using hypodermic needles are hindering the growth of hypodermic needles market.

The innovative K pack Surshield launched by Terumo Medical Corporation is expected to propel the market growth

The key players in the hypodermic needles market include Albert David, Becton, Connecticut Hypodermics, Retractable Technologies, Novo Nordisk, BD, Covidien, Terumo Medical Corporation, Dickinson, Vygon, Vita Needle Company, Unilife Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, and Nipro Medical Corporation. The key players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisition and development of innovative systems. For instance, Terumo Medical Corporation has launched an innovative hypodermic needle known as K-Pack Surshield in 2012, which has an integrated passive sharps protection feature with pre filled syringes. The device is used to allow automated manipulations during the packaging process, which makes it ideal for inclusion and bundling into the secondary packaging of parenteral medication.

On the basis of region, hypodermic needles market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hypodermic needles market, owing to the launch of new product called SafeTouch Safety Needle in 2016, by Nipro Medical Corporation, which is known to protect the patients from needle stick injuries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a major traction in the global hypodermic needles market, owing to the conducive policies for the approval of new injectable and increasing technological advancements. For instance, Microdermics in 2017 has developed a novel commercially scalable, low-cost, customizable, metal, hollow, and microneedle platform that provides efficient delivery of vaccines and biologics.

