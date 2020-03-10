Immunosuppressant Drugs Industry New Tech Developments and Advancements to Watch Out for 2026!!

Immunosuppressant drugs are used to reduce or suppress the strength of body’s immune system. Immunosuppressant drugs are mostly used in organ transplantation procedures and also to treat some autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others. Immunosuppressant drugs used in organ transplantation procedure are called as anti-rejection drugs. When an organ is transplanted, the person’s body identifies the transplanted organ as a foreign mass and the immune system will attack it, which, in turn, leads to organ rejection. In order to avoid such situations, immunosuppressant drugs are used to weaken the reaction against foreign organs. Regular blood tests are necessary to monitor the drug’s action on body. Immunosuppressant drugs are very powerful and might cause side effects such as kidney problems, high blood pressure, and liver disorders.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/797

Effectiveness of immunosuppressant drugs as an anti-rejection compound in organ transplantation procedure to propel the market growth

Rising cases of organ failure and the requirement of organ transplantation are the major factors driving the growth of immunosuppressant drugs market. According to the data published by ONT-WHO Global Observatory On donation and Transplantation, in 2014, around 119,873 organs were transplanted globally and an increase of 1.8% was observed from 2013. Advancements in tissue engineering and transplantation procedures are fuelling the growth of immunosuppressant drugs market. The increase in rate of autoimmune diseases is also one of the important factors contributing to the growth of immunosuppressant drugs market. According to the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA), in 2016, there were 50 million people suffering from autoimmune diseases in the United States. Immunosuppressant drugs have proven to be effective for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation of immunosuppressant drugs market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a major share in the immunosuppressant drugs market, owing to the rising number of organ transplantation cases, technological advancements in the medical sector, and heavy investments in research and development sector in the region. According to National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, there were about 121,678 people in the United States waiting for organ transplant and 100,791 among them were for kidney transplant. Europe is the second largest regional segment in immunosuppressant drugs market due to the presence of highly established healthcare sector.

Key players focus on the approval and commercialization of their drugs

Key industry players operating in the immunosuppressant drugs market include

Novartis AG, Accord Healthcare, AstellaPharma, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mylan Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Roche.

Commercialization of their drugs is identified to be the key strategy adopted by the market players. They are involved in the clearance and approval of new drugs developed. For instance, Nulojix (belatacept) received approval by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2011. Bristol-Myers Squibb is involved in the commercialization of this drug and a study conducted in 2015 has revealed that belatacept would be better than other immunosuppressant drugs in organ transplant.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/797

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.