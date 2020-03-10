Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Worth US Dollar 18.6 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.3% Between 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market (By Application: Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling & Boilers, Effluent Water Treatment, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global Industrial water treatment chemicals market are BASF SE; BWA Water Additives; Ecolab Incorporated; The Dow Chemical Company; SnfFloerger; Suez S.A.; Cortec Corporation; KemiraOyj; Buckman Laboratories International Inc.; Solenis LLC; AkzoNobel N.V.; and Solvay S.A.

The Major Market Segments of Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Application

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling & Boilers

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Raw Water Treatment

1.2.2.4. Water Desalination

1.2.2.5. Cooling & Boilers

1.2.2.6. Effluent Water Treatment

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue By Application

4.2. Raw Water Treatment

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Water Desalination

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Cooling & Boilers

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Effluent Water Treatment

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA INDUSTRIAL WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. BASF SE

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. BWA Water Additives

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Ecolab Incorporated

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. The Dow Chemical Company

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. SnfFloerger

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Suez S.A.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Cortec Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. KemiraOyj

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Solenis LLC

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. AkzoNobel N.V.

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. Solvay S.A.

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

11.13. Others

11.13.1. Company Snapshot

11.13.2. Overview

11.13.3. Financial Overview

11.13.4. Product Portfolio

11.13.5. Key Developments

11.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

