Insights on the Growth of Enterprise Collaboration Service Market CAGR of +10% by 2025: Top Companies like Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia Networks, Unify, HP, Mitel, Polycom, Fuze, 8×8, ShoreTel, Cafex, Tropo, Vonage

The Enterprise Collaboration Service Market is expected to witness a CAGR of +10% during the forecast period.

With enterprises aiming for business expansion, the demand for efficient collaboration solutions is at all-time high. Mobile workforce and efficiency in enterprise mobility are the two major aspects required by organizations to achieve this. Considering the scenario, the global enterprise collaboration service market is forecast to report a CAGR of +10% between 2016 and 2024. Analyst forecasts the market to reach US$56.51 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, overall valuation of the global enterprise collaboration service market stood at US$23.38 bn.

This research, highlighting the current situation of the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market, focuses on answering some of the important questions faced by stakeholders. By providing answers to all of these questions related to the key drivers and dominant companies, the report’s authors also focus on different factors, which would create new growth opportunities in the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market. Prepared by an expert team, the report on the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market highlights recent developments, key trends, and new project developments in the market.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia Networks, Unify, HP, Mitel, Polycom, Fuze, 8×8, ShoreTel, Cafex, Tropo, Vonage, Atlassian, GENBAND among others.

For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market carries key projections that can be practically studied. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. To achieve this, the research segments and sub-segments the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market by using many criteria. The growth predictions for each of these segments are included in the report.

Key Segments:

Product Type Segmentation

Hardware

Software

Services (Consulting, Integration, and Maintenance)

Industry Segmentation

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Channel Segmentation

Direct Sales

Distributor

The research on the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market will be useful to investors, regularity authorities, and policy makers, state the analysts. Independent research institutions, commercial entities, and non-profit organization in this sector can also benefit from the report. Key companies operating in the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market are profiled by considering factors such as capacity production, products/services, applications, cost, gross, and revenue.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Enterprise Collaboration Service market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Enterprise Collaboration Service market

Finally, the research directs its focus towards the possible strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that can affect the growth of the global Enterprise Collaboration Service market. The feasibility of new projects is also measured in the report by the analysts.

