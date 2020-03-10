Insomnia Therapeutics Market 2026 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook And Forecast to 2026

Insomnia is a common type of sleep disorder and frequently co-morbid with mental or psychiatric illness. Consistent risk factors for insomnia are age, and stress associated with job, family, financial, and medical conditions. Increase in consumption of alcohol, caffeine, nicotine could also lead to insomnia. Depending on the duration, insomnia is categorized into transient and chronic insomnia. Transient insomnia last for a single night to few weeks or months and is an adaptive response to the above mentioned challenges. Chronic insomnia is more complex resulting from combination of factors mentioned above and lasts for longer period of time. Insomnia is normally treated with prescription medication or over the counter sleep aid such as natrol melatonin and unisom sleep gel help people to fall asleep with minimum side effects. According to a study by University of Laval, 2011, about 40 % of the adult Canadian are experiencing one or more symptoms of insomnia. Further, a latest research reported in Nature, 2017, stated that insomnia increases the risk in women to deliver premature babies by 30%. Increase in incidence of insomnia across the globe will propel the insomnia therapeutics market.

New improved medication with lesser side effects will drive the insomnia therapeutics market growth globally

Benzodiazepines (BZP) such as temazepam and diazepam are the commonly prescribed medication for insomnia. Though these medications are effective, prolonged use of these drugs may cause cognitive impairment, dependency and addiction. The launch of novel drugs such as Intermezzo (2014), tasimelteon (2014) have created a meteoric growth in G7 countries in the insomnia therapeutics and is expected market over the forecast period.

Intermezzo (2014), are used in small doses and administered under the tongue for faster absorption. Tesimelton approved by FDA in 2014 is the only drug approved by FDA for Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disorder and it lacks abuse potential. These products are expected to drive the insomnia therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness and treatment seeking rates for insomnia are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market. However, the loss of exclusivity of the drugs led the market more genericized, creating a competitive environment for new entrants. For instance, non-benzodiazepines and low dose sedating anti-depressants, still considered as a first line of medication for the insomnia, are facing stiff competition from the generics.

Devices would have a negative impact on the global insomnia therapeutics market

Rapid entry of new players and new devices for insomnia will boost the market over the forecast period. FDA approved new device Cerêve Sleep System for insomnia in 2016 this device is used to reduce latency to stage 1 and stage 2 sleep by keeping the forehead cool. Major players in insomnia therapeutics market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, UCB Group, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Axxonis Pharma AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ltd., Omeros Corporation and Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

