Intravenous Solutions Market Top-Players And Qualitative Future Analysis Forecast Until 2026

Intravenous solutions are the chemically prepared fluids, which are administered in the body through venous circulation to maintain or replace the lost body fluid level. There are various types of IV solutions that have different effects on a human body. Majority of intravenous solutions constitute of solvent and solute out of which solvents are sterile water and solutes are electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride. Intravenous solutions market is expected to grow at high rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing diseases causing fluid loss, dehydration and malnutrition, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and surgeries.

Increasing prevalence of Diarrhea is expected to boost the growth of intravenous solutions market in near future

According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, diarrhea is the second largest cause of death around the globe. Around 1.7 billion people suffers for diarrhea every year and causes around 525,000 deaths. IV solutions are given to the patients suffering to maintain their body fluid level as diarrhea causes dehydration, malnutrition, and excess fluid loss from the body. Thus, increasing prevalence of diarrhea is expected to rise demand for IV solutions and fuel its market growth in near future. According to WHO in 2017, around 180,000 people suffer from burns yearly and between 20 and 50 million people suffers from severe injuries and blood loss due to road accidents. Burns, shocks and blood loss due to trauma or road accidents causes severe fluid loss from body, which can be retained by giving IV solution to patients. Increasing incidents of burns, shocks and excess fluid loss due to trauma and accidents are expected to boost the growth of IV solutions market in near future. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surgeries are also expected to fuel IV solution market as IV fluids are given to the patients suffering from chronic diseases for recovery after the surgery. However, the presence of domestic players which provide low quality products that does not provide optimum results are hampering the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate IV solution market due to high ratio of diseases related to fluid loss

Regional market for the intravenous solutions market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific expected to hold the dominant position in market due to highest rate of diarrhea, chronic diseases, and increasing rate of surgeries. According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 2016, every two children out of four in Asia is suffering from diarrhea and malnutrition. Rate of diarrhea is very high in Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan. The rate of chronic diseases in Asia is high with increasing population in China in India. Africa is expected to be the second largest contributor to the IV solution market, owing to high ratio of diseases such as metabolic acidosis, hyponatremia, and fistula drainage due to poor sanitation and improper healthcare system. Prevalence of road accidents and trauma is very high in Africa that resulting excess loss of body fluid, which can be retained with IV solutions. According to WHO in 2015, Africa had highest prevalence of road accidents among all others regions.

Key players are collaborating with different organizations to increase the market penetration of products

Major players in global intravenous solutions market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, ICU Medical, Inc., Omnicare, JW Life Science, Hospira Inc, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and Vifor Pharma. Key players are collaborating with different organizations and working with them to reduce malnutrition by supplying their product. In 2017, Baxter collaborated with American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) an organization, which drives the science and practice of clinical nutrition to reduce the incidents of malnutrition in America.

