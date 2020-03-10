Kitchen Island Market-  Rising Disposable Income And The Need For Modular Kitchens

An island bench in the middle of a kitchen is one of the most desirable features in a modern home, which has transformed the residential kitchen industry when it was introduced back in 1970s. A kitchen island is considered as an essential element of an efficient kitchen. It was primarily thought of as a prep station; however, with the ever changing designs and technology advancements, it added smart storage features, sinks, under counter refrigerators, and seating. Nowadays, a kitchen island can double up as a food preparation center, dining table, storage for cooking accessories, social setting, or as an ultimate multifunction unit. With more people opting for an open style of living, a kitchen island provides a transition between the kitchen and living space. Kitchen islands offer the convenience and provides ample space for efficient storage, and acts as a subtle block to keep people out of the cooking area while offering an area where people can gather, sit, and children can do their homework.

One of the key factors driving the kitchen island market is the changing lifestyle, redefining the way kitchen space is conceptualized, coupled with growing demand for storage cabinets for cooking accessories. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and the need for modular kitchens. Kitchen islands come in a number of designs and price ranges, and can be customized according to consumer requirement, depending on the budget, taste, and personal preference. In addition, consumers can color- coordinate the island with the kitchen or can contrast it with the house theme. The market is majorly driven by the residential construction industry and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the near future. In addition, rise in construction industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India are creating opportunities for the market growth.

