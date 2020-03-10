Laboratory centrifuge is an equipment used to separate different material from liquid medium based on their density, shape, size, and viscosity of liquid medium in which they are dissolved. Centrifuge equipment works on the principle of centrifugation, in which denser material settles at the bottom of a centrifuge tube. Centrifuge is used in various applications such as separation of cellular element such as RBC and WBC from blood sample, In hematology lab for Packed Cell Volume determination (Diagnostic Purpose majorly), removal of cellular component for microscopic study (Research Purpose), removal of protein precipitate from analytical sample, isolation of macromolecules such as DNA, RNA, and lipids from cell, and separation of solid or semisolid precipitant from analytical sample or two immiscible fluids from each other in suspension (Research Purpose). Increasing demand for multifunction, reliable and durable laboratory centrifuge equipment to conduct variety of laboratory work as mentioned above is driving growth of the laboratory centrifuge equipment market.

Increasing diagnostics and research and development activities to fuel the growth of laboratory centrifuge equipment market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheet, in 2017, 70% of deaths worldwide were due to non-communicable disease (NCD) such as cardio-vascular disease, cancer, diabetes, which is influencing pharmaceutical companies to invest more in research and development of cost-effective therapies, ultimately increasing demand for essential lab equipment such as centrifuge. According to World Economic Forum 2015 statistics, pharmaceutical companies invest majorly on research and development (Astra Zeneca tops the list with investment of 25.5% of its total revenue of financial year 2014-15). Increasing health awareness among population is propelling the growth of diagnostic market for which laboratory centrifuge equipment is essential. North America region is leading the centrifuge equipment market. According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, North America spends 2.5% more than rest of OECD countries on health in which diagnostics holds a major share. The recent past has witnessed a significant increase in number of clinical trials for generic products (Bioequivalence safety and efficacy) due to off patenting of novel drug molecules, which in turn is increasing the demand for centrifuge equipment. There is a very positive environment even at supranational union level where group of countries coming together to achieve common development goals like health through collaborative efforts e.g. United Nations has declared Healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages as its Sustainable development goal no. 3 which nations has committed to achieved by 2030 through their individual effort.

Major Players

Major players in the global laboratory centrifuge equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf Corporation, Beckmann Coulter Inc., Hettich Lab Technology, Danaher Corporation, Hitachi Koki ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories.