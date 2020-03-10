Laboratory Filtration in Health Care Market Widespread Research and Fundamental study to 2026

Filtration has a wide laboratory-scale applications as it is used in various fields, such as research laboratories, microbial analysis, discovery and development of drugs and vaccines, and virus removal. Laboratory filtration is used in sample preparation prior to the analysis by using an instrumental analytical method such HPLC/UHPLC. Laboratory filtration is also used in instrument protection. For instance, hydrophobic filter in the pipette. Furthermore, analytical filtration are used in water quality testing to determine the microbial content of samples. Considering the wide application for laboratory filtration products, increase in the usage of analytical instruments, and introduction of advance filters is expected to drive the growth of laboratory filtration in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is expected to boost the growth of the laboratory filtration in healthcare market

The laboratory filtration market has witnessed new product launches and innovative technologies. The technological advanced product provides high reliability and throughput as compared to conventional methods. For instance, Merck KGaA Durapore 0.22 µm hydrophilic Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes is used in endotoxins removal and is designed for sterile filtration. Durapore also provides high protein recovery with minimal loss of valuable product. Durapore is also used for filtration of lipids in small and large volume system. Reverse Osmosis systems is an another technique that provides various benefits and widely used in laboratories as it is a physical process, which does not uses regenerating chemicals and hence, provides excellent defense against viruses, pyrogens, and bacteria making reverse osmosis systems cost-effective technique. Technological advancements in filtration products have resulted in an increase in the adoption rate, which in turn is expected to result in growth of the laboratory filtration in healthcare market.

Increasing focus towards the development of biopharmaceutical molecules and the rising application of filtration techniques are expected to contribute for the growth of the laboratory filtration in healthcare market

Companies are developing advance products for the treatment of various diseases and to develop this molecules wide range of laboratory filters are used in clinical and research institutes, which are expected to increase the demand for laboratory filtration. For instance, Ultrafiltration (UF) are widely used for the removal of suspended solids like bacteria, high-molecular-weight molecules, and endotoxin. The robust ultrafiltration processes plays crucial role in the development of bio-pharmaceutical products. Cellulose nitrate membrane filters are prepared by the reaction of nitric acid and cellulose. This filters are widely used for the filtration of peptides and proteins in molecular biology. Thus, increasing use of filtration technique in research and development of molecules is expected to support the growth of the ­­­­laboratory filtration in healthcare market.

Global Key Players:

The key players operating in the global laboratory filtration in healthcare market include

Merck Millipore, 3M Purification, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Pall Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp, Sartorius Group, Macherey-Nagel Gmbh & Co., GE Healthcare.

