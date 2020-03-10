Latest Market Research Report Announced on Green Packaging Market in Global Industry to 2025

Packaging is an important characteristic that helps in attracting customers. Brands and products try to incorporate the brand image, value proposition, and information about the product in the packaging of the product. Green packaging is one of the packaging techniques which is eco-friendly.

It is highly in demand as it uses recyclable materials for the packaging process. Due to the use of organic materials, green packaging does not emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane or ozone depleting volatile substances. They help reduce environmental impact and therefore have great potential to be used in the food and beverage industry on a larger scale.

Key industry trends include downsizing or light weighting, increasing recycling and waste recovery, growing use of renewably sourced materials, rising use of recycled content, and improvements in packaging and logistical efficiency. Favorable regulatory inclinations in Europe are anticipated to boost the bioplastics packaging market in the near future. For instance, implementation of Horizon 2020 strategy by European Commission has resulted in increasing development of new bio-based products. However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder industry growth over the forecast period. High cost of production also threaten to limit industry participation, especially smaller and newer players.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to presence of a large consumer base and increasing government focus on adoption of eco-friendly solutions. Growth is relatively higher in China, India, and South Korea. Increasing demand for reusable and recyclable materials in developing economies, such as China and India, are expected to boost industry growth over the forecast period.

The European region is expected to present significant opportunities for industry expansion, owing to favorable government initiatives undertaken by the European Union in promoting use of green packaging and creating a sustainable environment. In addition, implementation of the Horizon 2020 strategy by European Commission has resulted in increasing development of new bio-based products, which is expected to have a positive impact on the bioplastics packaging market.

This report focuses on the global Green Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Green Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor Limited

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International

Ardagh Group

PlastiPak Holdings

Bemis Company

Uflex limited

ELOPAK

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Green Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Green Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

