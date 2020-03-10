LEUPROLIDE ACETATE GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 : Avenit, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Livzon Pharmaceutical

Press Release – 19 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Global Leuprolide Acetate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Leuprolide Acetate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Leuprolide Acetate in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Leuprolide Acetate market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Leuprolide acetate is a synthetic nonapeptide that is a potent gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor (GnRHR) agonist used for diverse clinical applications, including the treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, central precocious puberty and in vitro fertilization techniques. Leuprolide acetate is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin.

Leuprorelin was approved for medical use in the United States in 1985. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. In the United Kingdom a monthly dose costs the NHS about 75.24 pounds. In the United States the equivalent dose has a wholesale cost of 1,011.93 USD.



In 2017, the global Leuprolide Acetate market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Leuprolide Acetate market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

– The various contributors involved in the value chain of Leuprolide Acetate include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Leuprolide Acetate include



Tolmar Pharmaceuticals

Varian Pharmed

Avenit

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Livzon Pharmaceutical

Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical

Soho-YImIng

AbbVie

Sanofi

Astellas Pharma

Abbott

Merck

Pfizer

– Market Size Split by Type



Intramuscular

Subcutaneous



– Market Size Split by Application

Prostate Cancer

Precocious

Uterine Fibroid

Others

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Leuprolide Acetate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Leuprolide Acetate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Leuprolide Acetate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Leuprolide Acetate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Leuprolide Acetate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Leuprolide Acetate are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Leuprolide Acetate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

