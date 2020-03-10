Lifecycle Services Orchestration Market – Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2026

Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) is a set of established technology standards and products that offers management integration and orchestration among management software, network systems, and telecommunications IT software platforms such as operations support system (OSS) and business support system.

LSO enables monitoring and service assurance and real-time automation for a wide range of network-based services. The Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) has also introduced a reference architecture and framework for orchestrating the service lifecycle. It summaries functional management requirements and high-level operational threads to define how advanced services can be controlled and orchestrated.

Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) is an architecture and framework for mechanizing the lifespan of a connectivity service from end to end, through multiple technology domains and provider networks. Key players operating in the global lifecycle services orchestration market include Cisco Networks, CENX, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Fujitsu, ECI Telecom, Infinera Corporation, F5 Network, Cloudify, Coriant, Dorado Software, Infinera Corporation, InfoVista, Intraway, Oracle Corporation, and Juniper Networks.

Global service providers are looking for software that integrates orchestration, performance, assurance, fulfillment, control, usage, analytics, security, and policy of enterprise networking services established on open and interoperable standards, Major players are executing several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, R&D investments, and production innovation in order to remain competitive in the lifecycle services orchestration market. For instance, in November 2017, Atrinet and Veryx announced a partnership for agile, assured, lifecycle service orchestration.

LSO is a widespread, standardized framework for handling networks and communications services, with an aim to integrate and automate interaction with BSS and OSS software. The global lifecycle services orchestration market can be segmented based on deployment, solution, and region.

Based on deployment, the lifecycle services orchestration market can be bifurcated into native and migration. Native LSO software are based on standards. Based on solution, the lifecycle services orchestration market can be classified into software and services.