Liquid Chromatography Market, 2018-2026 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate and identify proteins, nucleic acid, and small molecules in a mixture. The separation is based on the interactions of sample with mobile and stationary phase. The composition in the mobile phase changes completely according to the affinity of the sample with the liquid phase. Liquid chromatography can be used for analytical and preparative applications such as food supplement and pharmaceutical or bio therapeutic. One of the advanced forms of liquid chromatography is the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for ultra-trace separations with high sensitivity and accuracy, thereby augmenting the market growth. Preparation of pure substance for clinical, toxicology studies, inorganic studies, and trace analysis make high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) the most opted technique. Moreover, high speed, selective analysis and preparative application of the sample are considered as the most significant factors driving growth of the liquid chromatography market. However, the high cost of HPLC equipment can have a negative impact on market growth.

Rising Adoption In Food Safety, Forensic, And Pharmaceutical Dosage Applications To Drive Market Growth In The Near Future

Food safety is a major concern across the globe. For instance, in 2013, an Environmental Institute, Munich reported high glyphosate in beer, which is considered as one of the favorite beverages in Europe. Use of herbicide and pesticides post- and pre-harvesting helps improve the productivity of the crop. However, use of these chemicals may pose threat to human health. Liquid chromatography is the most convenient technique to determine polar pesticides in both food and environmental samples. The quantification of plant extract in pharmaceutical dosage and absolute purity of the molecules is also the major concern. High-performance liquid chromatography is the primary method of analysis in laboratories such as forensics, toxicology, and environmental. Growing usage of liquid chromatography instrument in agriculture, biochemistry, pharmaceuticals, and forensic industries is expected to drive the growth of the liquid chromatography market over the forecast period. Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to account for the largest share in the liquid chromatography market, owing to high concern regarding food safety and initiatives taken by the government to promote R&D. For instance, in 2005, Europe parliament and council established a level of pesticide allowed in food and feed in order to keep a check on the food safety analytical methods, which is expected to expedite market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions could also prove lucrative in terms of market opportunities, due to increasing adoption of liquid chromatography instruments in research laboratories and strategic expansion by key players in these regions.

Else place an Inquire before Purchase “Global Liquid Chromatography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026″: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/988

Robust distribution channels of key players creates a highly conducive environment for market growth

Major companies operating in the manufacturing of liquid chromatography include A.C. Analytical Controls B.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, GL Sciences Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Phenomenex Inc. Major players have a well-established presence in over 50 economies with well-developed and channelized sales, which is expected to make them more competitive in the liquid chromatography market in near future.

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.