Low temperature sterilization is one of the most commonly used technique for disinfection and sterilization of equipment that are incapable to withstand high pressures and temperature in conventional sterilization techniques such as autoclave and hot air sterilization. Thus, this technique is considered to ideal for devices such as fiber optics, flexible scopes, laryngoscopes, polymers on camera, and others. The commonly used low temperature Technology type is carried out with the use of ethylene oxide gas as it is absorbed by many kinds of plastic and other materials that are usually sterilized at low temperatures.

Market Dynamics

The major factors contributing the growth of global low temperature sterilization equipment market are increasing number of surgeries, endoscopic procedures, and increase in healthcare associated infections. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2011, 7 out of 100 hospitalized patients procure hospital acquired infection (HAIs) and one third of the intensive care unit (ICU) patients procure hospital acquired infection due to the presence of non-sterile environment. Moreover, the journal of Royal Society Interface reported, in around 44 million cases of infectious diseases from 1980 – 2013 worldwide. Another factor responsible for promoting growth of the global low temperature sterilization equipment market include increasing number of surgical procedures, especially minimally surgical procedures in which the laparoscopic and various other devices require sterilization at low temperatures. However, the growth of Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market is hindered by the inability of these devices to perform disinfection on strong absorbers, liquids and powders.

Increasing number of healthcare associated infections is one of the major factor fostering the use and implementation of low temperature sterilization systems in hospitals and other healthcare settings. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2011, 7 out of 100 hospitalized patients procure hospital acquired infection (HAIs) and one third of the intensive care unit (ICU) patients procure hospital acquired infection due to the presence of non-sterile environment. Moreover, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention 2013, prevalence of healthcare associated infections due to use of contaminated equipment accounted for up to 4,131,000 patients affected per year in the European economies. According to a report published by Patient Safety- World Alliance for Safer Healthcare and World Health Organization 2012, due to unfavorable environment as well low quality of the healthcare institutes in low and middle income economies, patient infection due to use of non-sterile and contaminated instruments is higher as compared to the number in developed economies. Several other factors supporting the growth of Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market includes increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing healthcare expenditure, demand for following sterilization protocols by healthcare regulatory boards in various parts of the globe.

Advancements in the low temperature sterilization techniques to boost growth of the global market

Modern low temperature sterilization techniques include sterilization using ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide plasma, and steam formaldehyde at low temperature and others. The new equipment developed by manufacturers as a result of research and development includes various facilities added in the devices to provide multiple options post and prior to the sterilization procedures. For instance, Steris Corporation introduced an innovative device in 2014, known as V-Pro 60, a low temperature sterilization system that offers the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry the flexibility and productivity to reprocess the medical devices.

Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Market – Key Players

The key players operating the global low temperature sterilization equipment market include 3M Company, Steris Corporation, Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, Anderson products, Advanced Sterilization Products, Matachana Group, Sterigenics international, and MMM Group.