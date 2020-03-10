Mannequin-Based Simulation Market, 2018-2026 – Market Estimate, Competitive Landscape, Industry Size: Coherent Market Insights

Mannequins are replica or dummy models used as virtual patients in the hospital and medical education. Mannequin is a technique for medical simulation, which aims to train medical specialist and professionals to reduce the risk of adverse accidents during general practice, treatment, and surgery. Mannequin-based simulators are common objects in fields such as operation room, ICUs, delivery room, emergency departments, and research academies. Mannequin simulators are used for the purpose of learning and experience in multidisciplinary areas. The simulation activity provides expertise in medical and healthcare sector without any risk of patient’s life. Moreover, apart from medical and hospital organizations they are used in military administration through which the military forces can get expertise to act in hostilities and combat zone.

Affordability and rising implementation of simulation significantly bolstering the market

The perception of using replica model is to acquire the medical expertise is on the demand as the simulation technique model is affordable and easy to practice medical procedure instead of directly applying on the patient which might become life-threatening to a patient. Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment and rising focus on patient’s safety are the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, rising implementation of simulation technology is another factor anticipated to drive the market growth. For instance, according to a report on the U.S. medical schools curricula by the Association of American Medical Colleges in 2014, 136 out of 140 medical schools participated in the survey had simulation centers in which mannequin based simulation was one of the most commonly practiced type of healthcare education provided to the medical students. These models are also used in military organizations to provide soldiers skillfulness to act in the war zone. Hence, the high need and acceptance of simulation in army and medical administration correspondingly is fueling the growth of mannequin-based simulation market. However, limited availability of funds provided by government as well as simulation promoters to produce number of mannequin model is the major factor hampering the market growth.

Minimally invasive treatment procedures and increasing demand for patient care marking North America and Europe as dominating regions for the mannequin-based simulation market

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest region for global mannequin-based simulation market. A high number of medical expertise and increasing in demand for patient care in emerging economies such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada makes North America and Europe the to dominate the global mannequin based simulation market. Moreover, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures and high healthcare infrastructure in this region is fueling the growth of market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a noticeable growth in the mannequin-based stimulation market. The growth is mainly attributed to the evolution of regulatory bodies and high demand for a quality healthcare demanding advanced training to healthcare personnel as well as staff.

Global Key Players

The key players operating the global mannequin-based simulation market are 3D systems, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Laerdal Medical A/S, Simbionix Corporation, Limbs & Things Ltd., CAE Healthcare, Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Mentice AB, and Simulaids, Inc.

