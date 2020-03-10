Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Surpass US$ 146.0 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market (By Marijuana Type: Medical Marijuana, Recreational Marijuana; By Product Type: Buds, Oil, Tinctures; By Application: Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1040

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global Marijuana drying and curing equipment market are Tikun Olam, Canopy Growth Corporation, ABcannMedicinals, Inc., Aphria, Inc., Organigram Holdings, Inc, Aurora Cannabis, The Cronos Group, Maricann Group, Inc., and Tilray.

The Major Market Segments of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Marijuana Type

Medical Marijuana

Recreational Marijuana

Market By Product Type

Buds

Oil

Tinctures

Market By Application

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Detail [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/marijuana-drying-and-curing-equipment-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market By Marijuana Type

1.2.2.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Marijuana Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share By Marijuana Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Medical Marijuana

1.2.2.4. Recreational Marijuana

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market By Product Type

1.2.3.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Buds

1.2.3.3. Oil

1.2.3.4. Tinctures

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Chronic Pain

1.2.4.3. Mental Disorders

1.2.4.4. Cancer

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY MARIJUANA TYPE

4.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Revenue By Marijuana Type

4.2. Medical Marijuana

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Recreational Marijuana

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Revenue By Product Type

5.2. Buds

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Oil

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Tinctures

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Revenue By Application

6.2. Chronic Pain

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Mental Disorders

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Cancer

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA MARIJUANA DRYING AND CURING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Marijuana Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Tikun Olam

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Canopy Growth Corporation

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. ABcannMedicinals, Inc.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Aphria, Inc.

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Organigram Holdings, Inc

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Aurora Cannabis

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. The Cronos Group

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Maricann Group, Inc.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Tilray.

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Others

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

Ask Query Here: [email protected] or [email protected]

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1040

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.