Market Analysis : Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market in Global Industry 2023| Armtrac Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, DOK-ING, Cobham plc., HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a mechanical machine that moves along the surface of ground whose task is to carry or transport something, it does not carry a human being. The UGV provides flexible robotic platform along with providing multipurpose mobility support. The major applications of the vehicles are in the defense sector; it includes providing surveillance information, carry supplies, assists in explosive activation.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Armtrac Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, DOK-ING, Cobham plc., HORIBA MIRA Ltd., ICOR Technology, General Dynamics Corporation, RE2, Inc, Clearpath Robotics Inc and ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS.

In 2016, North America and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume, owing the rise in utilization of aircrafts and significant growth in aerospace industry. Unmanned Ground Vehicle facilitate improved operating efficiency and reduced environmental emissions that, which lead to increase in use of these alloys in gas turbines and oil & gas equipment. The market is driven by the rise in need for high strength materials in aerospace and oil & gas industries that can withstand high temperature and resist creeping.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Unmanned Ground Vehicle market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the unmanned ground vehicle market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst type and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Reduction in risk of human life

3.4.1.2. Increased demand in civilian applications

3.4.1.3. Impressive vehicle combat performance

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Restricted battery life of the vehicles

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase operational efficiency

3.4.3.2. Demand for autonomous control systems

CHAPTER 4 UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SERVICE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. SOLUTION

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET, BY SECURITY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. APPLICATION SECURITY

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. CLOUD SECURITY

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. CONTENT SECURITY

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. ENDPOINT SECURITY

