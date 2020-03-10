Market Overview : Wax Market in Global Industry 2023| Dow Corning, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Arch Chemicals, BASF SE

Waxes are organic ingredients that are solid at normal room temperature but become free flowing fluids at high temperatures. The major commercial source of wax is crude oil. However, waxes are also produced from plants, lignite, animals, and insects. Paraffin/mineral wax, synthetic wax, and natural wax are the three types of waxes available in the market.

The Wax Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Dow Corning, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Arch Chemicals, BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Honeywell International, Lubrizol Corporation, The Clorox Company, Momentive Performance Materials

The growth of the global wax market is majorly driven by increase in requirement of waxes in the packaging industry, as waxes offers exceptional resistance to water. Moreover, upsurge in demand for waxes from applications such as tire & rubber, coating, and floor polishes boosts the market growth. The use of waxes as a base ingredient in cosmetics products further supports the growth of the market.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Wax market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the wax market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2017 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the various wax types and applications has been provided.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

