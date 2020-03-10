Holography is a process of creating an exact visual representation of an object in 3 dimensions using light as source. The holographic representation of patient’s data in 3D image demonstrates true and spatially accurate representation of the patient’s anatomy. Medical holograms provide significant performance improvement over traditional techniques of understanding human anatomy. Medical holography made easier and intuitive to understand complex medical information and also provides various benefits such as native visualization, an easy way to create, view, and share 3D anatomical models, and easy communication of complex information with collaborative viewing. Moreover, improvements in hologram recording techniques, availability of tools for 3D interpretation, and successful implementation of holographic imaging techniques in various fields such as urology, dentistry, ophthalmology, pathology, and orthopedics proves the emergence of medical holography as a powerful tool for medical application. Microsoft in 2017 Health Informatics New Zealand (HiNZ) conference demonstrated the Hololens virtual reality technology featuring hologram which helps healthcare professionals to observe veins, organ or bones visibly accurate in 3D. In addition Case Western Reserve University opens its new health education campus based on Augmented Reality (AR) Hololens in 2019, where students will learn body anatomy from virtual reality rather than using cadavers. Such improvement in hologram recording technology is expected drive medical holography market in near future.

2D images from computed tomography scanner, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner, radiography, and other imaging devices does not allow enough accuracy and precision in diagnosis. However, medical holography provides 3D image holograms that can move around and zoom in and out. These holograms enables healthcare professionals to identify problems associated with complex organs such as the brain or heart, where abnormalities might be subtle.

Growing clinical applications of holography in the healthcare sector and rising adoption of holographic display in diagnostic imaging for biomedical research, medical education, and training purposes are driving growth of the medical holography market. In addition, increasing funding in for the research and development of medical holography and emerging technological innovations such as projection-type holographic 3D display technology, miniaturized diode laser module for generation of high-clarity holographic display, and emergence of pico-like projectors for delivering 3D holographic images are expected to augment growth of the medical holography market in the near future.

AUGmedics, a company expertise in building augmented reality surgical glasses for surgeons, raised US$ 8.3 million in September 2017, to help AUGmedics continue further product development and run pre-clinical and clinical trials in order to gain FDA approval. For instance, the flagship device from AUGmedics named—ViZOR, is a wearable device for spine surgery, which projects an image of the patient’s internal anatomy in 3D view, with the support of x-ray vision. ViZOR provides valuable real-time information in a comfortable and native manner.

Recent advancements in the medical holography market:

HoloTech Switzerland AG, announced acquisition of 3D holographic print division from Zebra Imaging, Inc. in September 2017. Zebra Imaging, Inc.’s digital print technologies have proven useful in medical, military, retail, and other commercial disciplines. This acquisition will add new products to HoloTech AG’s product portfolio, which will also help the company to expand its presence in holographic digital print operations.

Researchers at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science and UCLA’s California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI), in September 2017, developed a microscope based on holography and image reconstruction algorithm. The new microscope enabled the researchers to accurately track the movement of sperm tails and heads in 3D with unpredicted accuracy and details, which is around 100 times larger than that of the standard optical microscope. This holographic lens-free microscope allowed to produce 3D pictures with one-tenth the image data, also enabling 3D view of tissue samples that are 0.2 millimeters thick. Such advancements in technology adopted by manufactures are majorly driving growth of the medical holography market, globally.

Medical Holography Market – Major Players

Major players operating in the medical holography market include HoloTech Switzerland AG, RealView Imaging Ltd., Nanolive SA, Lyncee Tec, zSpace, Inc., EchoPixel, Inc., Holoxica Limited, Phase Holographic Imaging AB, EON Reality Inc., AUGmedics, and Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA.