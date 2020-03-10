Medical Specialty Bags Market Size and Forecast up, 2018-2026: Coherent Market Insights

Medical specialty bags are specially designed bag for use in various medical areas such as in the collection and storage of blood samples, urine collection, enteral feeding and sterile packaging. This bags are most probably used in hospitals for the maintenance of sterilized condition of blood sample which helps in control of disease spreading and in leakage of medicines or blood samples. Blood bags are sterile bags and are nontoxic or reduce the toxicity and can store the blood for a relatively long period. Therefore, they are used in blood collection and storage of blood, especially in blood banks.

The anesthesia breathing bags are the breathing bags used with face mask that can be placed over the mouth and nose of the patients and provides oxygen for complete breathing. This bags are squeezed and pushes the oxygen flow in the patient’s lungs. This helps in reducing fatigue of hands and also provides firm grip to the hands and are comfortable in use for the patients. This bags are available in various size and are made up of thin durable designs. The ostomy collection bags are used in collection waste from surgically diverted biological system such as colon, ileum, and bladder as ostomy bags are airtight and watertight.

Rise in the prevalence of high blood pressure and increase in chronic kidney disease globally expected to boost the growth of medical specialty bags market

The rise in global aging population, rise in chronic disease cases, increase in health care expenditure and disposable income are the major factors leading to the growth of the medical specialty bags market. Moreover, rise in blood infusion emergencies and increased use of blood bags further augments market growth.

Geographically North America holds the largest market in the medical specialty bags market. Due to the high prevalence of diseases, increase in obesity population, acceptance in new and innovative products and better infrastructure investments support of health care facilities are the major factors driving the growth of medical specialty bags market in North America.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 around 30 million (15%) U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease and around 48% of those with severely reduce kidney function, and 96% people are suffering with kidney damage. As there is a strong economic growth in this country, rapid growth of medical infrastructure, rise in disposable income and increase in awareness and demand for healthy life, which has led to increase the demand for medical specialty bags.

Rise in incidence of blood infusion emergencies and introduction of PVC free bags is the major factor that drive the blood bag market. This bags are general used for the blood samples collections or for the storage during the heart surgery period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide it was estimated that around 7.5million deaths occurred due to high blood pressure. As per Heart Foundation it was estimated that around 4.6 million (32%) Australians aged 18 years and over had high blood pressure in 2012, and out of this around 23.6% women were more likely to have uncontrolled high blood pressure.

Major Market Players of Medical Specialty Bags Include:

Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc. Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries Inc., Nolato AB, R. Bard, Inc., Macopharma SA, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

